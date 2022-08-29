As the late US Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia used to greet groups of touring school children: “I am pleased to announce to you all that the US Constitution is still very much…Dead.” A so-called “living” constitution would be the recipe for societal disaster. Our Founding Fathers gifted us a rigid set of rules to restrain government; only capable of changing through a tough amendment process. A doomed nation is one in which the government is only harnessed by the whims of each passing generation.
As you are probably already aware, the Jackson County School System is one of only a handful of public systems in the United States which posts in every classroom the Ten Commandments. No need for any local school board members to fret this former employee is, “Letting the cat out of the bag.” The “cat” was out of the bag as soon as the Commandments were posted in the late 1990s and the un-American forces at the ACLU remain unheard from not because they don’t “know” about the postings. This week we begin a look at key inalienable rights guaranteed in our Bill of Rights, starting with Amendment I:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
You will notice, there is nowhere contained in the First Amendment any reference to a “Wall between church and state.” The aforementioned “wall” language was lifted from an 1802 letter between President Jefferson and The Danbury Baptist Association. Read closely, Jefferson’s “wall” formed by the First Amendment was erected to prevent government meddling into church business; not ridiculous injunctions against praying prior to athletic contests or graduation ceremonies. Anyone with an elementary knowledge of US History understands during the colonial period, taxes were compelled to be paid to the “official” sect of the crown, that being the Church of England.
Back to the Jackson County School System’s place in this subject. The reason why the Ten Commandments are constitutionally “safe” in the county’s schools is because church and business leaders such as the late Ritchie Neeley understood if community members purchased and hung the Ten Commandments; no legal case could be made the Commandments were placed in violation of the First Amendment. Ritchie and the other community leaders were literate and understood “Congress” meant, well, “Congress”; and Jackson Countians, like all Americans, are also guaranteed the “free exercise” of their religion.
In the early 2000s, after threatened legal action against the county fiscal court’s posting of the Ten Commandments (and the court’s subsequent retreat), additional “historical” documents were purchased and hung alongside the Commandments in our schools; they are unnecessary. Allow me to cut to the chase. The ACLU will not bring legal action against the Jackson County School System because if said case made it to the US Supreme Court, the ACLU understands they would lose for the reasons described above and Ten Commandments would then return (at least throughout the South) to their rightful place at the front of public school classrooms. I hope this piece encourages our school board to stand their ground if the ACLU were ever to be so foolish as to harass them. The First Amendment (and pro bono conservative law firms) are clearly on our side...And the enemies domestic at the ACLU, know it.
Next Week: The Second Amendment
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Reach him at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NTC)
