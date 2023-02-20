Old Vietnam War friends used to claim the title of having fought in “America’s Longest War” (1965-1975). Recently, Afghan vets crowned theirs the longest (2001-2021). However, few Americans remember the Philippine Insurrection is rightfully third on our list of longest wars (1898-1913). Our truly “longest” war? According to the Department of Defense, the title goes to the Indian Wars (1790-1891).
While in Iraq some twenty years ago, we studied up on the Philippine Insurrection. Of particular interest were the tactics used by the US Military to put down that long insurgency nearly a century before the insurgency which surrounded me in Mesopotamia. As some may already know and others will surely guess; it did not consist of “outreach” or “cultural sensitivity.” No, what won the Philippine Insurrection was good old fashioned annihilation of the enemy.
Gen. Petraeus moved US forces off the sprawling bases and onto the enemy’s turf ‘round the clock in the critical Iraq turnaround, or “Surge” years of 2007 and 2008. Related, according to Dr. Brian Dillon the old phrase “Going to the Boondocks” traces to US Army operations to take enemy territory in the wilds of Northern Philippines during the opening decade of the 1900s. In any war, you must be willing to close with and defeat your enemy where he lives.
Finally, the most critical ingredient to victory in the Philippines was resolve on the part of our leaders at home. When 600 enemy Muslim tribesmen (men, women, and children) refused to surrender in March 1906; they were destroyed. Anti-American forces at home attempted to exploit the operation to undermine our troops, but their efforts fell on deaf ears at the White House. During the Vietnam war, traitors here at home spat on our brave troops and called them “baby killers.” In 2004, frat house prank-type photos taken of Iraqi terrorist prisoners circulated and the Pentagon grossly overreacted. Leadership played directly into the hands of the enemy who (like the North Vietnamese) exploited un-American agents within our own population and nearly succeeded in getting us to give up in Iraq before achieving victory. (A victory childishly squandered in 2011 by B. Hussein Obama; but, peace be upon his name, President Donald John Trump snatched victory from the jaws of defeat starting in 2017. US troops remain in a stable, ISIS-free Iraq as I type this column.)
What’s the lesson to be drawn from our victories in the Philippine Insurrection and Iraq? No truer words on the subject were ever spoken than those by Air Force Gen. Curtis LeMay:
“If you kill enough of them, they stop fighting.”
