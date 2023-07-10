Those of us old enough to remember how the “smart” guys scoffed at Ronald Wilson Reagan chuckle as today’s Democrat pundits praise him. In 1980, critics carped about trivialities like Reagan’s early Hollywood B-movies such as Bedtime for Bonzo. Thus were the “expert” reasons as to why Reagan was unfit for the Oval Office. I won’t waste my time arguing as to whether or not the “smart” guys had it right or wrong; Ronaldus Maximus’ record answers that question quite nicely. What I will do this week is detail the two chief reasons as to why I believe President Reagan was The Greatest President of the Modern Age.
Several years ago, I read in AmericanLegion magazine the best summation I’ve ever read to a point I’d made many times in the high school classroom. Namely, the continuation of the tired narrative of the Vietnam War having been “all for naught” fails to acknowledge a critical point: We eventually defeated Soviet Communism with our Cold War victory in 1991. Those young men who bravely gave their lives to stop the spread of communism (as their brethren had done earlier in Korea) in Vietnam were validated with our final victory over the Soviets as a result of the “Reagan Doctrine.” A continuation by Reagan of Nixon and Carter’s “nuanced” Détente strategy for dealing with the Soviets would have continued to doom hundreds of millions to forever live under the yoke of Soviet Communism.
That “cowboy” Reagan understood the Soviet Union was in his famous words, “An evil empire.” Instead of meekly tolerating the Soviet Union, Reagan sought to aggressively counter them around the globe; rebuild our crippled conventional military forces; and most significantly begin to develop defenses against incoming nuclear tipped ballistic missiles. Reagan understood the Soviet Union was built upon a weak foundation and if you put enough pressure on it, it would collapse. He was right, the “smart” guys were wrong. Sadly for the thirty-two years after our Cold War victory, the American Uniparty has foolishly prodded Russia (the world’s most resource-rich nation) squarely into the arms of our real enemy: Red China.
“Reaganomics” was most noted for his return to the laissez-faire economic principles of the Harding and Coolidge administrations. Cut burdensome taxes and regulations and don’t be surprised when the American economy again begins to hum along. Just think how much stronger the 1990s economy could have been had H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton not retarded it with a return to punitive taxation and regulations? How have Traitor Joe’s economic policies compared with President Trump’s? The formula for economic success is not difficult to understand.
I’ll close with this caveat. Recently, someone posted to social media the electoral maps for the 1980 and 1984 Presidential Elections (Complete landslides; Reagan only lost one state’s electoral votes in 1984.). The maps were captioned with: “Can you imagine getting these kinds of mandates, and leaving in place the welfare state?” A very valid question. As with President Trump, President Reagan was simply too nice.
“...we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
