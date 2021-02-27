The majority of Kentucky Republicans have for years simply tolerated Kentucky US Sen. Mitch McConnell. I haven’t voted for him in a Republican primary election since I was a very young man. However, his post-2020 Presidential Election actions and compromising ties to our nation’s chief foreign enemy have served as the crossing of a line that will no longer result in our toleration of him; it now turns to an active effort to ensure he will never again win another Republican primary election in the unlikely case he were to run again. More significantly, any Kentucky Republican office seeker who does not unhesitatingly repudiate McConnell will also guarantee our efforts to see they too lose the indispensable support of truly conservative Kentucky Republican primary voters.
McConnell is the personification of all that is wrong with the Country Club Republican Establishment. Beginning with the insane sellout of American industrial workers and farmers by the foolhardy Nixon and Kissinger; to the disastrous squandering of blood and treasure on the younger Bush’s endless “nation building” missionary wars; the Mitch McConnell brand of Republicans have run their course and the Republican Primary Elections of 2022 will be the party base’s first opportunity to exact its revenge upon the Establishment turncoats who actively undermined the first two years of the “America First” Agenda, and so readily signed onto the Left’s wide-ranging collusion with Big Brother tech oligarchs in order to “rid” themselves of Donald Trump. What the Republican Establishment has yet to realize is the historically transitional figure of Trump has forever pulled back the curtain for all the nation to see of the lever pulling on all their self-serving schemes. They have no clothes. There will be no going back.
As I’m sure you already know, but if not you should be made aware; McConnell’s sister-in-law (Angela Chao) sits on the board of the Bank of China. This is a Clinton/Biden-level, in your face, foreign influence conflict of interest. Given the fact a sparrow does not fall from the Chinese sky without the knowledge and consent of the Chinese Communist Party; is not our collective intelligence insulted when we are asked to pretend Chao ended up in that very lucrative, influential position by chance? Simply, infuriating.
The futures of the Kentucky and National Republican Parties are aligned with true conservatives such as Kentucky’s US Sen. Rand Paul. Brash and fearless, the Rand Paul and Thomas Massie-types “get it.” They understand the party and the nation have been sold out by the McConnell, Bush, McCain, Romney and other perverted Lincoln Project-type “Republicans.” I look forward to the May 2022 Republican Primary Election reckoning. McConnell is now toxic and any Republican candidate for office (right down to local dog catcher) who does not publicly distance himself from Mitch is hitching his wagon to a losing, fading past.
Rush Hudson Limbaugh III (1951 - 2021) A bold patriot and teacher. Rest easy, my dear friend.
