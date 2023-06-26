I have never considered myself in the camp of those historians who advocated the principle of “repeating” history. I do however consider myself a part of the group who recognize the “echoing” of history. Ninety-six years before the call to, “Make America Great Again,” there was the cry for a: “Return to Normalcy.”
As with Donald J. Trump, Warren G. Harding was a private businessman (newspapers) turned politician who found an America bogged down by the first “Hope and Change” huckster to hold the Oval Office: Woodrow Wilson. What both Trump and Harding understood was that America became the world’s greatest power through the endeavors of private enterprise, not bureaucratic micromanagement.
The most significant foreign policy issue of the Harding years was the Immigration Act of 1921. Foreign immigration to the United States was cut to a trickle at the beginning of the 1920s and time was given for the acculturation of the millions who had poured into the country (nowhere near the numbers we have absorbed in just the last few months, however) during the post-Civil War Era.
Domestically, the “bumpkin” Harding surrounded himself with free market experts (naming Andrew Mellon as Treasury Secretary was akin to naming Michael Jordan as Secretary of Basketball); and his dogged dismantling of the bloated government left in the wake of the “enlightened” Woodrow Wilson allowed rugged American individualism to make the 1920s truly “Roaring!”
For the Harding naysayers, I would suggest you have been a victim of the tired old Leftist smear campaign against Harding (because he exposed the fallacy of the “Progressive” narrative). The Teapot Dome “Scandal”? I direct your attention to our treasonous current president whom we are just learning (the thoroughly discredited FBI having held this information from the American people for nearly a decade) traded some $10 ($20? $30?) million dollars in Ukrainian bribes for foreign policy favors. Along with the fact Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law sat on the board of the Bank of China for a half-dozen years; doesn’t the world around us now start to come into much sharper focus?
Finally, Harding further had the good judgment to choose as his running mate a man who ably grabbed the reins upon Harding’s untimely death in 1923. Harding’s handpicked successor would promote limited government to an even greater degree. My, how the subsequent villains in the Democrat AND Republican parties have pulled this country down in such a short hundred years.
