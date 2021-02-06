The Kentucky General Assembly convened on 5 January 2021 and must conclude by 30 March 2021. In November 2020, Kentucky voters increased the Republican super majorities in both the house (75 Republicans to 25 Democrats) and senate (30 Republicans to 8 Democrats). I have no clue where the Governor comes up with the polling data he is wont to cite as to public support of his dictatorial “rules” (maybe he polls around our taxpayer funded supper table at our newly walled off governor’s mansion?). The reality is Kentucky voters in November 2020 handed the Republican led legislature an unquestionable mandate; but do they have the spine to act upon that mandate in order to rid us of a scofflaw chief executive?
The Kentucky State Constitution, Section 66 reads: “The House of Representatives shall have the sole power of impeachment.” Section 67 reads: “All impeachments shall be tried by the Senate. When sitting for that purpose, the Senators shall be upon oath or affirmation. No person shall be convicted without the concurrence of two-thirds of the Senators present.” Section 68 reads: “The Governor and all civil officers shall be liable to impeachment for any misdemeanors in office; but judgment in such cases shall not extend further than removal from office, and disqualification to hold any office of honor, trust or profit under this Commonwealth; but the party convicted shall, nevertheless, be subject and liable to indictment, trial and punishment by law.” Of course, every 7th grade scholar knows members of the legislative branch may only be removed, censured, or reprimanded by a vote of their respective legislative body; not via the impeachment process.
Using his fellow authoritarians’ favorite pretext (the China Flu); Gov. Beshear did not allegedly, but did in fact commit the offense of official misconduct in the first degree (KRS 522.020) by using taxpayer funds in the form of Kentucky State Troopers (who should also be sacked for their gross ignorance of their oath to refuse orders in violation of the US Constitution) sent to harass and intimidate Easter Sunday 2020 churchgoers. The Governor’s actions constituted a violation of the First Amendment’s guarantee of the free exercise of religion and to peaceably assemble; easily eclipsing the low “misdemeanor” threshold for impeachment/removal (not to mention his further violations of freedom of speech connected to Capitol protests and incurring state debt without the legislature’s consent).
Now the question remains whether or not our state legislature’s leadership has the fortitude to set the clear precedence that such lawlessness on the part of our commonwealth’s chief executive will not be tolerated? Unlike the kangaroo court impeachment(s) by Congressional Democrats of President Trump based upon charges unsupported by any evidence; Gov. Beshear has ON CAMERA brazenly violated the supreme Law of the Land. He should be held accountable. What can you do? You can contact your state representative and senator (800-372-7181). Leave a message letting them know if they will not support the impeachment/conviction of Gov. Beshear; it could just be time for you to consider voting for a possible Republican primary challenger(s)?
Next Week: Ending Election “Seasons” And The Mississippi Model
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
