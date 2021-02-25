Like the rest of you, on Kentucky Election Night 2019 I tuned into KET’s election analysis soon after the polls closed in Western Kentucky; and as always, the message was the same: “Well, the Republican candidate for governor has a commanding lead but will it be enough to overcome the Democrat votes coming in later (always, mysteriously, ‘later’) from Louisville and Lexington?” Such situations were precisely why our Founding Fathers gave us the Electoral College for selecting our president. Wouldn’t it also make sense to utilize a similar system for electing our state’s governor? Such a state system does indeed exist in the great State of Mississippi (and a very similar process in Vermont), and a Republican supermajority Kentucky State Legislature should put an amendment to the Kentucky State Constitution adopting the Mississippi gubernatorial election model on the next statewide ballot to save our great-grandchildren from the fate suffered by the overwhelmingly rural neighboring State of Illinois; ruled with an iron fist by their tiny northeastern tip which is the failed urban armpit of Chicago.
The Mississippi process for electing that state’s governor is an elegant one. To be elected governor, a candidate must win both the popular vote AND a majority of the state house districts. If no candidate secures both, the election of the next governor is completed by a majority vote of the peoples’ representatives in the state house.
“But what about ‘One man, one vote!’?” It’s a tired cliché which was coined by the rogue Warren Court of the 1950s and ‘60s and often later mouthed by that monster Ruth Ginsberg (as if it were handed down from on high) in cases which promoted mob rule. Second, the argument that the federal or a state Electoral College-type arrangement for the selection of a chief executive somehow “denies” urban voters of their “voice” (whatever that’s supposed to mean) is nonsense. As an example, Jefferson County contains 18 Kentucky House Districts (Fayette 10). And tiny Jackson County? A single house district which includes portions of two other counties; so much for the rural, “overrepresentation” argument.
For the third consecutive time, I conclude an article with the question as to why the Kentucky Republican Party; with such an overwhelming legislative supermajority; isn’t on the offensive against the collectivist, authoritarian Democrats? I hope you’re joining me in asking our Republican supermajority, “What on earth are you guys waiting on?”
Next Week: The McConnell-Paul Republican Crossroads
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
