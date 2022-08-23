Websters definition of Hollow: 1 : an unfilled space : cavity 2 : a depressed or low part of a surface; especially : a small valley or basin
Webster list no definition of Holler in relation to a geographic location. In this case they are wrong. I know this because I was raised in such a holler. Is holler a proper term? When “selfie” makes Webster’s anything goes.
Life in the holler wasn’t ever glamorous or anything to be confused with such. My two brothers, parents and yours truly made that holler home. Glamorous wasn’t ever a concern because we had enough and didn’t know any better.
Until adulthood I never owned a television. Although I may have missed out on those Saturday morning cartoons flopping around on the carpet I feel I am better off. Three boys would have destroyed the carpet and our Saturday mornings was often filled with outdoor mischief.
Without the holler I would’ve never learned just how hard ground can be. For the record it’s very hard when the wheels detach from the Radio Flyer as you come down a farm road at Mach 1. Without that holler I would’ve never learned how to properly catch crawfish. As a kid the penalty for slow reactions and misjudgment was a claw clamped on a finger. Slight pain followed and more shame if you showed any sign of hurt.
The holler made us tough. From busted knuckles, fat lips and a cracked cranium. That holler has enough lead buried in banks to reload a small arsenal. I learned from a older brother the joys of hair spray combined with a lighter. I learned from Jeff Scalf that shooting a homemade arrow straight up is a bad ideal. That lesson was a short one. Approximately 3.6 seconds with hands shielding eyes starring into the sun we discovered just as physics suggests that the arrow was coming straight back down. Duly noted.
That holler gave us opportunity to prove out manliness. It was home to a waterfall that was a constant source of testing. If you could climb the falls you avoided ridicule. We always burned wood in a cast iron stove for our heat so wood cutting was a regular task. This also turned into test of manhood. How big of block of wood could you lift, bust or load? This test was directly linked to your sissy scale. A hernia operation, bad back and wore out knees later I still don’t regret it.
That holler taught me that Karma was real. No not in a spiritual sense. In the form of someone related to you with the last name of Davis. Sometimes it even was the man in the mirror. Such was the case when I found my own traps I randomly set while playing army then found myself later at the most inopportune times. By found later I don’t mean found and disarmed. I mean walked into to nearly detached my own head.
The holler taught me discipline, respect and hard work. Sometimes those qualities came easy and at times they were made more clear with the assistance of a leather belt. I learned that driving one more fence post when you are long past exhausted won’t kill you as feared. Learned my old man could fix about anything to the point of being “good enough”. While his methods drove me insane they worked well enough I’m still here.
The holler taught me to identify shotgun shells by a unique method. Not by brand or shot size but by looking at the ends. If one end had discoloration on the brass but a shiny new primer beware. If the other end was sporting crimping with wax poured in to seal the hole beware. These were both iron clad guarantees that it was a reload from my grandfather. That in turn guaranteed a few things. Lead pellets will leave the barrel at about 1200 feet per second and you’ll recoil backwards at nearly the same rate. Although nothing is cooler at twelve years of age than pulling a sleeve back to show off a butt plate bruise.
The holler gave unselfish lessons to me that I can never repay. No matter where I roam or how many sunsets I see that holler was home. I wouldn’t trade my years there for a childhood lounging the beaches in any beachfront resort. Life wasn’t always perfect or easy up the holler but I’d lay ten to one odds it was more exciting than most. We raised alot of gardens, cane and Hades up that holler but without our knowledge it helped raise us.
