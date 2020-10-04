Recently at a birthday party I heard multiple parents scolding children for jumping off the ladder into the pool. The reasons was sound for the chiding but it seem to fall on deaf ears because the children continued to proceed as if nothing happened. The issue was a simple one that ten kids in a pool had already discovered. The warnings and scolding held no meaning beyond the simple hollow words. There would be no punishment, penalty or deterrent.
Also at this same gathering was a gent sporting a full on nylon mesh jersey in red, white and blue proclaiming his support of the 2nd Amendment in a 1997 gangsta of the suburbs vibe. Rear facing shades, ball cap angled just wrong, sagging Levi’s Silvertab and a cocky assurance that he was the foremost “gun guy” there completed the eclectic mix.
What pray tell do the two above mentioned have in common? They both make up far to many of our population. While we may chuckle at Ranger Seal Team 19 Secret Squirrel Bob posing as far more macho than he is many of us are guilty on a lesser scale. We talk of issues and how we would staunchly oppose certain things but we continually allow ourselves to be pushed back with no repercussions.
We wear a NRA hat while allowing a bill to pass at a state level voted on by local politicians to place restrictions on magazine capacity or to increase taxes solely on ammunition under the guise that it was beyond our control because that’s just what politicians do.
We tolerate a spending bill shoved through the halls in Frankfort for a school curriculum that flys in the face of our beliefs simply because it included a side item funding for a plastic slide at the local park to benefit the children. We know full well the slide was only included so they could shout from the rooftops when opposed that we hated the children.
We swear that we wouldn’t put up with crime in our neighborhood but we drive past John’s home daily where he routinely is knee deep in criminal behavior but we let it slide because he’s a good fellow just mixed up with the wrong crowd.
We talk of joining protesters in larger cities to make aware the injustices done to those we perceive as being done wrong. We share post on social media in support of an adult involved in criminal activity resulting in them consequently being treated roughly by the police. During this faux outrage local children are currently being mistreated, abused, starved and even murdered while we shout about distant criminals who failed to obey simple orders.
We are guilty. We have all told our children that “this is your last warning” without it bearing any finality. We are also guilty of paying lip service to causes and movements while simple sitting idle when real action is sorely needed.
We are all guilty of hollow words but our actions matter more now than perhaps any time in history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.