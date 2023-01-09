I’ve been fortunate enough to awake and see the sunlight breaking over the snow covered peaks of the Rockies in Ogden Utah. I’ve slept in the truck engulfed in a blizzard in the center lane of the interstate in Massachusetts when the road shut down watching nature flip the bird to progress.
Despite this I’ve never left Moore’s Creek.
I’ve been lucky to have stood for almost an hour in the center of a two lane splitting Monument Valley outside of Moab Utah. Standing there on the hood of a semi taking pictures I knew I was fortunate.
Despite this I’ve never left Moore’s Creek.
Sleeping in alleys in NYC and back sides of truck stops that satan himself would be squeamish at. Sitting in traffic for hours on the 405 in LA loosing my sanity, sanctification and money.
Despite this I’ve never left Moore’s Creek.
Befriending Mexicans along the border and eating meals out of backs of their trucks that would double as instantaneous fire starting material. Eating in questionable but delicious BBQ joints in Memphis. Awakening snowed in in rest areas at 13,000 feet in the Rockies outside Denver.
Despite this I’ve never left Moore’s Creek.
Looking at people speak from the deepest parts of Louisiana and trying my darndest to determine what in God’s name they’re saying. Their lips don’t move and the dialect is one long fluent guttural sound. The only thing clear between us in communications was the grunts of approval over food that I was unsure of a single ingredient in.
Despite this I’ve never left Moore’s Creek.
I’ve seen some things and experienced a few. More than some and less than many. I know I’m just a worn tooth on a much larger gear among the cogs. Despite all this and no matter the appeal or draw of some places it has always been nothing more than a delay between getting back to Jackson County. There is an abundance of world out there and I encourage each individual to seek all the adventures the world has to offer. I have enjoyed a great deal of it but it’s simply a interruption of my time spent in the county. Of all the places and people its was nothing more than a race to get back home. Of all things I’ve found there is only one little muddy creek. One HWY 577. One place I’ll call home. One place I ever feel I belong or fit.
---
