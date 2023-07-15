HOME IS WHERE THE HOPE IS
Somewhere in the state of Kentucky there is a boy named Sam. Sam is 15 years old and has never really known safety or security. His father is in and out of jail on drug charges and is often violent when he is home. Sam and his mother both bear the scars of that violence. His mother also struggles with addiction and though she tries to be a good mother to Sam, there is never enough food on the table and her own substance abuse issues keep her from giving Sam the help and encouragement he needs. Sometimes there’s no electricity or water. Sam tries to concentrate in school but his grades are not good and when he comes home he’s told that’s his fault and that he’s just no good. Sam is used to being blamed for everything. Once a happy, smiling child, he has become sullen and withdrawn. He lives in fear and dread of what might happen if his father goes too far and maybe even kills his mother or himself in one of his fits of rage. The house seems always to be filled with loud angry voices and a sense of danger hangs over his head every day.. He has tried to protect his mother and tried to talk her into getting help for her own issues but she can never seem to break free. After years of neglect and abuse the situation finally comes to a head when there is a fire, caused by an attempt on Sam’s parents' part to cook meth in their own home. Authorities step in and Sam's parents are arrested, both of them this time. Sam is removed from the home and put into State custody. His fate, at this point, is uncertain.
While Sam, in this story, is a fictional character his story is not fiction. Throughout the state of Kentucky there are thousands of stories like Sam’s. Kentucky ranks 5th in the nation for the number of reported child abuse and neglect cases and a US Department of Human Services report suggests that 17 out of every 1,ooo children in the state have experienced some form of child mistreatment. The system in place to address these issues and help these children is often overwhelmed. So, what is to become of Sam and the many like him who, having lost what little sense of family they had, are now in the care of the State? Some of them will fall through the cracks in the system or age out and continue the cycle with their own children eventually. Some will find loving foster homes that will help heal their wounds, both physical and mental. A few will be reclaimed by families who finally find their way out of their cycles of addiction. And some, a lucky few like Sam, will find their way to Annville, Kentucky and a place of hope called Barnabas Home where they will learn again what it means to have possibilities beyond addiction, abuse and neglect.
Established in the early 90’s as an auxiliary service of Jackson County Ministries, Barnabas Home has been serving the youth of Kentucky for over 30 years. Today Barnabas Home is a State Funded, Certified QRTP (Quality Residential Treatment Planning) facility. This means that the facility is certified as being specially equipped to treat youth who struggle with past traumatic experiences. Staff at Barnabas Home are qualified to assess the effects of exposure to past trauma and use that information to guide treatment plans that fit each individual child’s experiences. “These children come to us from a wide variety of past traumas,” says David Jewell, Executive Assistant of Barnabas Home, “ These traumatic life events often cause our clients to suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) which can give rise to extreme anxiety, depression, and trauma related mental health issues such as self-harm, attachment issues and other trauma related behaviors.”
Said Jewell, “It is our desire that the community understands that our clients are just normal, average adolescents who are struggling to come to terms with their past while they navigate their teenage years and learn to be responsible, productive adults.” The staff at Barnabas home approach each of their young clients with patience, understanding and compassion, knowing that they will make mistakes and helping them to learn valuable life lessons from those mistakes. “Each client is either someone’s son, grandson, nephew or friend,” Jewell continued, “and each deserves the dignity and respect that should be given to every individual. Not all of our clients have family. In those instances we work directly with state appointed adoption specialists in connecting those clients with loving, foster-to-adopt homes.”
Barnabas Home strives to give the youth who are placed there a sense of home from the very beginning. The typical length of time for a client to complete the program at Barnabas Home is six to nine months, with some youth finding direction and healing earlier than that and some requiring more time to deal with past trauma and find their way through the impact that trauma has had on their mental state and behavior. “We strive to normalize our client’s lives as much as possible,” said Jewell, “Once we receive a new client, we build rapport as quickly as possible so meaningful, supportive relationships can be formed.” According to Jewell a typical day for a client at Barnabas Home is pretty much the same as a day at home, insofar as that is possible. “ Clients wake up, eat breakfast, go to school, do homework, work on projects, get involved with the opportunities for community outreach, laugh, play, talk, joke, form friendships and learn to live in harmony with others, much as young boys anywhere might do.
Those best suited for the experience are enrolled in either Jackson County Middle School or Jackson County High School, to further normalize their experience. Others attend school at the facility with trained compassionate staff who are aware of the issues with which they may struggle. Along with this, each client is provided with the level of counseling and medical care that is best suited to their individual needs. “As trust builds between the client and staff,” said Jewell, “ nurturing, supportive relationships are formed which ultimately provide the youth with greater opportunities for interpersonal growth and development.”
As mentioned above, Barnabas Home also provides clients with an opportunity to become involved in community outreach service projects as a way to build character and learn to see themselves in a positive light. Many of these projects involve helping the elderly in the community with yard work and minor home improvements. “In essence,” says Jewell, “our youth learn to view themselves from the perspective of doing good for others.” As many of these children, like Sam in our example, have learned to see themselves as “no good,” or a “bad kid” these experiences help to change what the child’s inner voice is telling them as it is that voice they will carry with them after they leave the program and for the rest of their lives.
Some members of Barnabas Home staff have been there for almost as long as Barnabas Home has existed, while others are relative newcomers to the program, having worked with youth in other capacities before coming to work there. Jewell himself has 12 years of service at the facility. He began working at the facility at the age of 19 as a night monitor. “Even though I left and did other jobs, I always saw myself coming back to Barnabas Home,” said Jewell, “It didn’t just feel like a home for the children, but a family for the staff members as well.” According to Jewell, working with the children can involve up to 16 hours a day for some staff. It is through these extended hours in one another’s company that a sense of family is formed. “Clients learn to trust again,” he said, “ It is quite common for former clients who completed the program to stop by and express their gratitude for how our program changed their lives.”
Barnabas Home is well staffed with Case Managers, Clinical Support, Counselors, Transitional Living Coordinators, Therapists, Medical Specialists along with Administrators, Cooks and Maintenance Officers. This makes it easier to provide each client with everything they may need, from a hearty breakfast to a personal counseling session to an opportunity to get out and see the countryside. Those with family are also provided the opportunity for home visits during the weekends, which helps them to feel less isolated and like they are still a part of their larger world.
In what seems like an ocean of child abuse and neglect, Barnabas Home offers a life raft, a hand up, a caring compassionate environment in which a child may learn to feel that they themselves are not drowning. Kindness and understanding care is there to help them safely reach the shore and find a path to a better future than they might have had otherwise.
It is hoped that, in the future, steps will be taken to address the high numbers of children who struggle with such issues. The environments these children experience are often a result of poverty and despair, drug addiction, lack of education, and generational cycles that are hard to break. More programs such as Barnabas Home are needed and more must be done to address the ongoing crises of child abuse and neglect so that youth like Sam can find their way home to hope and to a future worthy of them.
