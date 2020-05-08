Homer Ray Allen was born July 19, 1957 in Jackson County and departed this life on May 2, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, being 62 years of age. He was the son of the late Herbert & Leola (Harrison) Allen.
Homer is survived by one daughter, Katina (Wyrick) Turner and her husband Devon and by one granddaughter Lilly Turner. He is also survived by the following siblings, Dewey (Pam) Allen, Doug Allen, Lucille Allen and Arnold (Judy) Allen all of Annville, Carolyn (Arnold) Howard and JoAnn Brummitt both of Manchester.
In addition to his parents, Homer was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph, Vincent and Jeff Allen.
Homer’s favorite pass time was watching Kentucky Wildcats and spending time with his friends at the Annville Adult Daycare.
Graveside service at the Farmers Cemetery in Annville, with Bro. Donnie Parrett, Bro. Carroll de Forest and Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
