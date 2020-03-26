Hometown Pharmacy announces that they are still open but for Drive-thru, Curbside, or Home Delivery only! With the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and the speed that things are changing, businesses are continually adapting their operations in compliance with federal and state guidelines to assure the health and safety of their employees, their customers, and their families and communities.
Hometown Pharmacy provides the following instructions:
1) Please use the drive-thru as a first option.
2) We are offering the option for customers to call into the pharmacy and we will come out to your car to help you. Phone (606) 287-3200
3) We are offering free home deliveries. Please be patient with us while we schedule them.
Hometown Pharmacy telephone number: (606) 287-3200
