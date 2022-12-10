Are you basically an honest person? Do you have strong moral principles and do you possess internal consistency? I think we all strive to be a person of integrity, but do we pass the test? I know many who have been good, consistent people most of their lives, only to make one mistake, do something that is unexpected and out of the realms of their norms, and their integrity is damaged. Integrity is a tough label to obtain and it is an easy label to lose. We should all strive to follow principles that are good, even if it is not easy to do so. We should stand for that which is right, even when others may disagree. We should back up our talk with our walk. All have made mistakes, sinned or done things they do not want others to know about, so should we remember our own shortcomings in order to be empathetic with others for their mistakes? No one is perfect every day but I want to challenge myself and others to strive to be men and women of integrity. We can all change our course when we are on the wrong track to become the type of person that others will see as a person of integrity.
A great friend had a Side by Side ATV stolen on Friday. Trooper Starlin Hacker opened a criminal investigation and immediately entered the vehicle into NCIC. We all looked most of the day for the stolen ATV without success, but late Friday evening Pineville Police Department recovered the stolen ATV after a short pursuit. I have been advised they have a lead on the suspects who ran off from the vehicle and will be pursuing criminal prosecution. We were happy to recover the stolen property and return it to the rightful owner. Keep good records on your vehicles and equipment. Lock your vehicles and remove the keys when you are away from them. Good job Trooper Hacker and Pineville PD!!
Don't forget our Stuff the Cruiser campaign for children in Jackson County. We need your help if we are going to meet the demand. Thanks in advance. Merry Christmas!
Last week the Jackson County SO responded to 95 calls for service. We opened 1 criminal case and investigated 0 traffic accidents. We arrested 0 individuals on various criminal charges. We appreciate all the prayers and support from the public. Thank you!
