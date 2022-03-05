How do we become peacemakers? What role can the United States play in the war between Russia and Ukraine? Should we be involved? Do we have a cause to fight for? Should we place our beloved sons and daughters in harm's way for another country or for people who speak a different language? You can be sure, we will be affected by this war. The cost of everything will likely increase, at least until we can become self-sufficient with our own oil reserves. There is a lot of bluster and threats coming from Russia to stifle any potential action we may take. If we do nothing, will Russia stop at simply overthrowing the government of Ukraine, or does Putin plan to take over all the countries around Russia again? Do China and other countries plan to join in support of Russia? Where will this end and will the cost of freedom be unacceptable for our people? The cost of freedom has never been free. It was paid with the blood of hundreds of thousands of men and women who fought for it. Ukraine is facing an awful threat this hour, but they appear to be willing to die to keep their homeland free. Please keep these men, women and children in your thoughts and prayers and decide for yourselves how we can help bring this terrible war to a peaceful conclusion. While you are at it, think how it could be if our country was attacked by foreign countries and decide what you are willing to do to protect our country. We are living in perilous times!
The Jackson County Clerk's Office and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office are usually open every Saturday from 0830 until 1130 AM. The reason is to allow working people the opportunity to register vehicles, obtain vehicle inspections, or pay property taxes on their day off. It is a convenience for people who are trying to make a living and who may actually work away from town throughout the week. Periodically, I may get a call that takes me away from the office on Saturdays, so it is wise to call before you make a trip to McKee. We do everything in our power to provide assistance to the people we serve.
We continue to receive multiple calls regarding garbage issues. Jackson County is a beautiful place to live, if we can get everyone to clean up their own property. There is absolutely no excuse for garbage lying all over the place, blowing onto neighbors property and creating an eyesore for anyone who passes through our county. If you will take time to clean up the mess, everyone will benefit. Please help us out. Call us to report any illegal dumps in the county. We will try to identify the owner of the garbage and address the problems. Thank you.
Good fences make good neighbors. We have several new property owners moving into our county. They purchase land and move into areas where those around have lived for years. Unfortunately, many property owners are not sure where their property lines are, so serious disputes can occur, particularly when everyone believes they are right. Ultimately an independent surveyor can compare deeds to identify where the lines belong, but it may be necessary to bring civil matters before the court, if you cannot agree with your neighbor where the line is. Survey stakes, once in place, cannot be legally moved, so don't take matters into your own hands. Law enforcement's role is to reduce potential violence and work with the courts to settle disputes that arise.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one hundred and nine calls for service. We opened eight criminal cases, investigated one traffic accidents and arrested three individuals. We always appreciate the support from the public. God Bless!
