Jackson County Public Schools is in the process of planning for the reopening of schools for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. At this time, there is much uncertainty on what school will look like when we reopen and the district is awaiting guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education and the Governor before announcing any final decisions. However, during this time of planning, the district values the input of our families on items related to reopening school in the fall as safely as possible. Therefore, we will be conducting a survey regarding issues, such as face masks, buses, temperature checks, etc. during the next two weeks (June 22--June 30.) If you have students enrolled in Jackson County Public Schools, please take a few minutes to complete this important survey The district values your feedback as we finalize our plan to reopen schools in August.
Click on the link below to fill out the survey.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScJ5ZARx9GXjyrUIxq3JMITH4xifTwrwhIdTtQSqTvGFkUdLg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1bunpBkCPAfESxVE63Td1VKbHvEjfQk8wKhI3JX5bVr3NZUWeRequBbLQ
