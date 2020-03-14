Howard Jones was born February 10, 1936 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his residence in Middletown, OH, being 84 years of age. He was the son of the late Jim & Sara Lee (Noe) Jones.
Howard is survived by his wife, Janet Sue Jones of Middletown, OH and by four children, Alma Webb of Berea, Connie Hatton of Richmond, Darryl Jones of Big Hill and Russell Jones of Morenci, Arizona. He was blessed with nineteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Howard was also preceded in death by his son, Ted Jones and by his siblings, Susan Myers, Cora, Lester, Hardin and Bee Jones.
He was a member of the Community Chapel Church.
Funeral service 3:00 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers were Russell, Alex, Victor, Josh, Cody, Dakota & Chad Jones. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
