Hubert Lee Napier was born March 3, 1955 in Laurel County, KY and departed this life Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London. He was the son of the late James Prunie Napier and Jewell Napier.
Hubert is survived by one son Christopher Shane Byrd of Clay County as well as three sisters Opal Tiny Wilder of Annville, Karen Tussy of Annville, and Joyce Hellard of Corbin. He is also survived by one grandchild Jewell Byrd, 2 great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Hubert was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy James Napier and by two sisters Shirley Duggins and Doris Bailey.
He was of the Baptist faith.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Tussey Cemetery with Bro. Kenneth Wilder, Bro. Rick Williams, Bro. Cheyton Pennington and Bro. James Hodge officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
