Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, second from right rear, watches as McKayla Spencer, left, the Interagency Python Management Coordinator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission holds up a Burmese python during a capture demonstration, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the Florida Everglades. DeSantis announced the state's annual python hunting contest on Thursday. It will run from July 9 to 18 and include prizes for both pros and novices. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)