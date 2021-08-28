Shootin' It Straight - John Davis
The catastrophic failure in Afghanistan with our hasty retreat is by now well documented by those with superior knowledge of foreign policy. I would like to solely focus on a unfortunate guarantee and a point that was brought into focus by a church member. The guarantee is that with the rebound of the emboldened Taliban the killing of all who oppose radical Islam will soon be on the forefront again. The point made by a church member is that we barely make a service because of the outside possibility we might get sick while Christians in Afghanistan attend church tonight knowing almost certainly they face certain death going forward.
We all have uttered the phrase “I’d die for that/them”. I would ask you to place yourself in that mental state. What are you really truly willing to die for? It’s a easy catch phrase but much harsher reality to grasp just the mindset that kind of commitment requires. There are very few things in life that deserve that level of dedication. When tomorrow depends on it we would give it up for that day off work even though we spout the words off? We swear we’d die for a night out, an automobile or other frivolous items but we don’t commit because sanity prevails. While in many instances it’s merely a turn of phrase for us around the world we are reminded occasionally it is a full on daily commitment with meaning.
I would caution those of us living free to understand that the things we would truly die for need to undoubtedly have a hard line drawn but be wary of being killed figuratively without traditional threats by gradually chipping away at those revered few things. Don’t allow that thunder and bravado to be only in the heat of the moment. Instant heroism is extolled but long term preservation should be likewise praised. Making seemingly small stands in todays world may fly under the radar of applause but is nevertheless worth standing for.
Whether it be to make the choice to attend church when political leaders try to convince you that it will result in certian death or saving a drowning victim both hold a measure of definition. You can run into a burning house or spend twenty years fighting a movement that eats away at American principles of freedom. The choice to run to the accident scene and those made to not cower in the corner while tyranny rules are cut from the same fabric.
While the immediate choice of what you’d lay down your life for may be the glaring one a long term protracted fight is no less worthy. We make choices daily between standing for the unpopular right thing and the golden paved walkway that presents a easier path. Choose to stand now and in the future. There is a mere handful of things worth dying for so make certian when your number is called you are willing to answer.
