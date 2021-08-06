We are all creatures of habit. Over time, we create routines to accommodate our everyday lives and we don’t think twice about it. It is what we do. If you read my column a while back, I brought to the table the “Don’t Just do, think about what you do.” I feel as if this is part of our community’s problem in growth.
A few week’s back, I had a conversation talking about a local retailer. Their complaint was they could find their goods at a better price in the next county over. We are all guilty of doing this very same thing. Why? Because it isn’t available to us.
Overtime, our Mom and Pop shops have died out due to various reasons. Some may have passed on and there was no one to keep up the business. Others have paid their dues and decided to retire. But, several have closed because of you and I.
With convenience at our fingertips, we have gradually shifted our money away from our community and into the likes of corporate America: Walmart, Amazon.com, Ebay, and so many more. With many operations offering free shipping in a short amount of time, we have chosen to take the easy, but not always cheaper route. Oftentimes we assume that things are better by purchasing it in the next county over. If we are willing to check, what local retailers we have left in our community offer the same goods at a very competitive price. As a matter of fact, many of these business owners will recommend you look online or somewhere else if they don’t have it. But, why not give them a shot to start with?
These very same principles apply to our local restaurants. Over the years, we have seen various eateries come into our community and we won’t patronize them because “If I am going to pay that, I’ll go to (Insert your favorite surrounding city here).” I get it. Sometimes it is nice to get out of town, and look around. But what is wrong with spending money here?
The more money we keep in our community, the greater the chances of seeing growth sprout. Not patronizing our local businesses over the years is the main reason we have not seen our county move forward and see new things. We should all put the weight of there “being nothing here” on our own shoulders. At the end of the day, would you even support more businesses if they were made available to you?
It goes further than blaming our government officials and business owners. We have to be willing to take part of the blame on ourselves.
