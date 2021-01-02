Ibbie Morris

Ibbie Morris was born November 4, 1934 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, December 21, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, being 86 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Cash M. Lakes and Joyce (Rader) Isaacs.

   Ibbie is survived by three children, Violet Callahan of Madison County, Connie Ray and Dallas McCowan both of McKee. She is also survived by four siblings, Lonnie (Marlene) Isaacs, Odis (Pam) Isaacs, Sinnie Hobbs all of McKee and Mamie Hobbs of Connersville, IN.  She was blessed with fourteen grandchildren, and host of great grandchildren.

   In addition to her parents, Ibbie was also preceded in death by three children, Leonard, Rayburn and Lorene McCowan and by her siblings, Hubert Lakes, Herbert Lakes, Luther Isaacs, Eula Russell and Annie McQueen.

   Ibbie was a member of the Macedonia Holiness Church.

 Funeral service 2:00 PM Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mike McKinney officiating. Burial to follow in the Cox Cemetery. Pallbearers were John Ray, Malachi Ray, Matthew Hamman, Marc Ray and Brandon Parker. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

To send flowers to the family of Ibbie Morris, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you