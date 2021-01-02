Ibbie Morris was born November 4, 1934 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, December 21, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, being 86 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Cash M. Lakes and Joyce (Rader) Isaacs.
Ibbie is survived by three children, Violet Callahan of Madison County, Connie Ray and Dallas McCowan both of McKee. She is also survived by four siblings, Lonnie (Marlene) Isaacs, Odis (Pam) Isaacs, Sinnie Hobbs all of McKee and Mamie Hobbs of Connersville, IN. She was blessed with fourteen grandchildren, and host of great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ibbie was also preceded in death by three children, Leonard, Rayburn and Lorene McCowan and by her siblings, Hubert Lakes, Herbert Lakes, Luther Isaacs, Eula Russell and Annie McQueen.
Ibbie was a member of the Macedonia Holiness Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mike McKinney officiating. Burial to follow in the Cox Cemetery. Pallbearers were John Ray, Malachi Ray, Matthew Hamman, Marc Ray and Brandon Parker. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.