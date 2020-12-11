Obit Candles

Ida Mae Burris passed away on November 30, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born on May 20th, 1933 to Henry & Martha (Lucas) Burris of Tyner, Kentucky and was a resident of the Owsley County Nursing Home. Ida has one surviving Sister Nellie (Jesse) Sanders, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry & Martha Burris, and siblings William, Clara, Edith, Harvey, Mattie, Laura, Helen, Ethel, and Ralph. Ida was a member of Mounts Zion Baptist Church.

The Family will hold a grave side service in the spring at The Farmers Cemetery.

Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

To send flowers to the family of Ida Burris, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you