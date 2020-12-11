Ida Mae Burris passed away on November 30, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born on May 20th, 1933 to Henry & Martha (Lucas) Burris of Tyner, Kentucky and was a resident of the Owsley County Nursing Home. Ida has one surviving Sister Nellie (Jesse) Sanders, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry & Martha Burris, and siblings William, Clara, Edith, Harvey, Mattie, Laura, Helen, Ethel, and Ralph. Ida was a member of Mounts Zion Baptist Church.
The Family will hold a grave side service in the spring at The Farmers Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
