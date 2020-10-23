Ida Mae Chasteen was born May 3, 1937 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Monday October 12, 2020 at her residence being 83 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Virgil and Elizabeth Hatfield Van Winkle.
Ida is survived by four sons, Rocky Chasteen and his wife Wanda, Ronald Chasteen and his wife Susan, Irvin Chasteen and his wife Nancy all of McKee and Gerald and his wife Michelle of Mt. Vernon, Ky.. She is also survived by three siblings, William Jay (Lois) Van Winkle of McKee, KY Stanley (Penny) Van Winkle of Mt. Vernon, KY and Joyce (Bobby) Hazelwood of McKee, KY. She was blessed with 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Other than her parents Ida was preceded in death by her husband Eli L. Chasteen and the following siblings, Arthur Lee, Arlie and Eugene Van Winkle and Maxine Van Winkle.
Ida was of the Holiness faith.
Funeral services for Ida Mae Chasteen is Thursday 1:00 P.M. Thursday October 15, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Cooper and Bro. Stanley Van Winkle officiating with burial in the Clark cemetery. Pallbearers were Rocky, Ronnie, Irvine, Gerald, Brandon and Rocky Jr. Honorary pallbearer was William Jay Van Winkle. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.