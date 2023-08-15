Celebrities on some level have existed since Roman emperors pitted men against each other and beast in ancient times. It certainly was the case in more modern times with Elvis leading the charge for a generation. However obsessed ladies was with the pelvic thrusting dynamics of a Mississippi it pales in comparison to anything today’s world offers. I recently witnessed a fair amount of media platforms dedicating time to certain celebrities “unfollowing” other stars on the respective publications. Are we really to a point where where it matters one iota who a fake celebrity befriends or not on a largely fake social platform?
The answer for many apparently is yes. While we all have folks in positions of influence we admire or look up to on some level the amout of clout we asign to many of these people is insanely unwarranted. From Morgan Wallen to whoever the current teens nominate as king of the influencers they all share one thing in common. They spend little to no time worrying about your daily life. Even if they did I assure you Cardi B’s opinion on gun control or tax brackets will deduct years worth of brain growth from you as a individual. Stop allowing yourself or your children to be consumed by elites and social stars that are completely out of touch with any daily reality you face. Enjoy their entertainment, watch the shows, play along but understand celebrity and knowledge doesn’t often mix.
A star living in a 3.6 million dollar mansion being fed chef prepared meals while a masseuse awaits them has very little left in common with us grinding away to keep the lights on. The weight of their opinion will vary but don’t place your faith in made up stars. Look for leadership in individual fields from qualified candidates. Look for proven business leaders for financial advice. Look to local pastors for religious leadership. Eyeball the local old man piloting the tractor for life lessons. Listen to your grandparents for marriage pointers. Keep the stars on the television and radio and out of your head.
