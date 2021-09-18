Shootin' It Straight - John Davis
I will never fathom the concept of willful ignorance. The belief of sticking your head in the sand and hoping for the best hasn’t proven to be a winning strategy in any category. Furthering the issue is the follow up false pretense of shock when kids are curious about taboo subjects. Many adults feign outrage when a shocking event happens with drugs, guns, teenage hormones and the like. It’s as expected as a house fire when building a campfire in the carpet but we choose retrospective shock over education.
We’ll narrow the focus to firearms for purposes of this article. The goalposts have been moved so far on firearms that outside our friendly confines of Eastern Kentucky the subject itself is like bringing up family secrets at dinner. What once was accepted as the norm, such as seeing a shotgun adorning a rear truck window, is now driven into a taboo subject that can’t be breathed aloud in schools. Guns haven’t suddenly become available as new technology. Guns haven’t become more dangerous because in grandpa’s years you could mail order a fully automatic Thompson. Guns haven’t changed because for well over a hundred years they have remained much in their current state. What has changed is us as humans. We have completely dropped the ball in the education department both at home and in institutional learning.
The goal post formally mentioned? We have shifted from guns being accepted as a way of life even at schools to suspension of children wearing a cloth shirt merely displaying a picture of a firearm. We can continue to bury our heads deeply in the sand or we can choose to reevaluate things and improve our shortcomings. Despite chants of ending gun violence through gun control and sweeping changes not one single educational program has been rolled out with nationwide fanfare. A legitimate nationwide program taught in schools would have seen millions of kids from the Columbine era forward being educated on the sanctity of life and firearms safety as adults now. That one life saved line politicians weep over is not implemented in real life.
I would refer to the sadly much forgotten Eddie Eagle NRA program and Jeff Coopers four rules of gun safety as a the gold standard building blocks but I would bet a tax stamp that 1 of 5 educators wouldn’t recognize either without Google. Firearms and by extension firearms safety has been treated like a STD by the school systems for far to long. The “guns are bad” mantra isn’t working. With no regards to our personal beliefs the world rolls on. The world we live in is permeated with guns and has been for hundreds of years. We must familiarize our children through safety with firearms to remove the taboo draw of them. Like most things that are spoken about in whispers and hidden away kids are curiously drawn to them. We can choose to ignore this or educate. We have failed at the cost of human life.
Guns aren’t going away until a more efficient means of resistance to those who wish us harm is available. That is the facts. Why we choose ignorance to things that make us uncomfortable or have been deemed scary is beyond me. By far the leading cause of death among young people is motor vehicle accidents followed by firearms misuse and we fail in both areas but treat firearms education like leprosy. In a rual area such as our own a hands-on in school education program would be met with resistance and that has to change if we have any hope of dispelling ignorance with education.
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners, or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.