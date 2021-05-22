We are trying to speed up efforts of addressing the trash problem but illegal dumping is still going on in Jackson County. Currently inmate crews are working every available day to pick up roadside litter. Crews are finding needles on every roadside. In one instance, a bag of used needles was found on the Deer Stable hill in the Sand Gap Community on US 421. The bag had approximately 100 used needles in it. We are still receiving reports of needles being found in parks as well. That is a serious concern and we have advised our park laborers to be extra aware and look for needles and if found, bring them to the Sheriff Office so they can be properly disposed of. Until we have a witness come forward concerning dumping of needles, it will be difficult to pin down who is responsible for it. The Fiscal Court may need to invest in camera systems to address this problem, specifically in Parks. It could be a significant cost but no price can be put on the life of an individual, especially our children. If you have witnessed illegal dumping taking place, needles or otherwise, please come report it to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office. It is the only way to stop the problem.
Within the past week I have had another report of illegal dumping in our County. I went and viewed these 2 sites personally and took pictures. We plan to go back and look for some sort of evidence but a witness will stand up in court before anything. The newest illegal dumping taking place is on the Hellard Cemetery Road, which is what we refer to as the Sams Country. This is the road that is located beside the Friendship Baptist Church. If you live in that area and have seen suspicious activity in that area, please report it to the Sheriffs Office. We need to catch whoever is responsible. It appears someone has cleaned out a garage, house or some building and just dumped it beside the road. It is really disturbing that some people care that little for our communities and just dispose of garbage anywhere they can be secluded. Please help us catch them if you will.
I have had several citizens interested in forming a committee to address the problems with illegal dumping and the general idea of cleaning up our County. The good thing is we already have a local PRIDE committee established here. We didn’t meet in 2020 because of Covid-19. PRIDE is the program that was created several years ago to address roadside trash and community negligence problems. We have a local committee that is created under the Eastern KY PRIDE program. With the volume of concerns and suggestions I have received, I have decided to call a local meeting for our PRIDE committee on Monday May 24, 2021 at 5:00 pm. This will be a public meting and anyone is invited to attend. The meeting will be held at the old Courthouse in the upstairs courtroom. We have plenty of room for social distancing and do encourage masks for anyone that can attend. This is where the rubber meets the road. If we want Jackson County to clean up, we need citizens to volunteer and get on board. The Fiscal Court, Sheriff’s Office and Jail alone can not solve this problem. We need you, as boots on the ground to help us. Have a blessed week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.