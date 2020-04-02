Superintendent Mike Smith and the JCPS just reported: "Based on the recommendation from the Governor, schools will remain closed until Friday, May 1st. Students will continue to work on NTID lessons during this time. Schools will be posting information regarding packet pickups and drop offs in the next few days. Meals will continue to be provided during this time."
JCHS Principal Brian Harris also reported the following:
“Based on the Governors recommendation we will continue to use NTI days through May 1st. We will be unable to have Prom on May 2nd. We still plan on making every effort to have a prom if there is any possible way to safely do so at a later date. We will also make every effort to have a Graduation ceremony for our Seniors. We appreciate your patience and understanding in this unique situation. This is far from ideal for all of us, but we will get through these difficult times together. We will announce pick up dates and times for additional NTI days when we return from Spring Break. If we can help you in any possible way please reach out to any staff member. We miss you and can’t wait until JCHS and Kentucky can return to normal.
Please be safe, and stay healthy at home.
If you have any questions, please contact your student's school.
#TeamKentucky #healthyathome #WeAreJacksonKY
