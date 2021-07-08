FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 8, 2021) – On Thursday, during his weekly Team Kentucky Update, Gov. Andy Beshear said that in 2021 alone, businesses have announced plans to create more than 4,000 private-sector Kentucky jobs, a strong sign of the state’s momentum coming out of the COVID-19 crisis.
“Today we are going to talk about jobs, our efforts to seek justice for victims of violent crime, our National Guard activity at the border, COVID-19 and the Team Kentucky Memorial. We’ll also recognize a few great Kentuckians out there doing great things,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are going to start by talking about the excitement in Kentucky’s economy, where we are seeing new project after new project.”
The Governor highlighted a new meat processing facility creating jobs in Western Kentucky. Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman congratulated Porter Road Butcher Meat Co. LLC on the grand opening of the company’s new USDA-approved meat processing facility in Princeton, which will create more than 80 jobs in Caldwell County. To learn more, see the full release.
Gov. Beshear said other recent economic development examples from the past few months include: Fruehauf, a semi-trailer manufacturer, locating in Bowling Green with a $12 million investment, creating 288 jobs; Kruger Packaging, a Canada-based corrugated box manufacturer, locating in Elizabethtown with a $114.2 million investment, creating 150 plus jobs; Wieland North America, a producer of copper and copper alloy products, locating its North American headquarters in Louisville with an $8.8 million investment, creating 75 jobs, and locating a recycling facility in Shelby County with $100 million investment, creating another 75 jobs; and Firestone Industrial Products, an automotive air springs manufacturer, expanding in Whitley County with a $50 million investment, creating 250 jobs.
