One thing that I have learned in the last 6 years that I have been trying to serve as Judge is, although our community is made up of people from all walks of life, we have many things in common. The one thing I have heard about from several of our citizens is the roadside litter problem, garbage and the vacant, burned out buildings throughout the County. The roadside litter is worse this year than any I can remember. We would normally have already had inmate labor working on that issue but due to COVID restrictions we have been limited on how many inmates we can get out. Jailer Brian Gabbard has been working with the Department of Corrections on a plan to allow more inmate crews to work outside the Jail. If the DOC approves this plan, we hope to have crews working on cleaning up our roadsides soon. In the meantime, we need to figure out how to slow the litter problem down. I’m not sure if we need stiffer fines for offenders or more volunteers in areas that see the most litter or both. It seems that until something changes from a community perspective this will always be a problem. I have said in the past and still say today, that if we want to see Jackson County grow then we will need to clean it up. Roads use to be the subject of the majority of my calls but now, however, I hear more about litter than anything. We are working toward a good solution for this problem.
I have had several people contact me about the FEMA declaration that President Biden signed last week for Kentucky. This particular designation was for the Ice Storm and not for the Flooding to the best of my understanding. As far as I know, we had more personal property damage in the County from the flooding than we did the Ice Storm. Even though both were devastating in their own regard, there were more homes damaged with the water than they were with the Ice. EM Director, Jamie Strong, is continuing to do damage assessments in hopes that property owners will get some help if it becomes available. We are hopeful that the President will sign the declaration for the flooding soon. It takes a great deal of time to get everything together for anything dealing with FEMA. We are trying hard to help property owners receive the help that many so desperately need. We are also hopeful that this will be the last State of Emergency that we have to deal with this year.
The rest of my week looks to consist of meetings. I plan to attend one of the First In-Person meetings for Judges and Magistrates since March of 2020. I also have several local board and committee meetings this week. We are planning several tourism-based events this year as well as the Fair. The Fiscal Court will be meeting soon. I will need to try and have the first reading of our next Fiscal year’s budget soon. That always takes a great deal of time as well as thought. Even though things aren’t back to normal, we hope to see a steady decline in Covid infections as the year goes on. That means we will try and have as many events as we can that we can safely do so. Of course, most of those will be outside events. I will detail these events later as the year goes on. I look for some exciting things to happen in Jackson County this year. We could sure use some positive things after last year. Have a blessed week.
