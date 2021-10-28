In-Person Absentee Voting will begin at the end of this week for a new State Representative in the 89thDistrict. Secretary of State Michael Adams made a recent visit to McKee, Ky to explain the new Kentucky Election Law. Secretary Adams was excited because Jackson County will be one of the first locations in the state to administer an election under the new law enacted with a Bipartisan effort in 2020. New rules on qualifying for absentee voting. New rules concerning early in-person voting!
Two candidates, Timmy Truett (R) and Mae Suramek (D) will be on the ballot for the 89th District House of Representatives Special Election. The seat became vacant after Representative Robert Goforth (R) resigned Aug. 24, 2021, during a criminal case for allegedly assaulting his wife.
What Does the Special Election for the 89th District State of Representatives Look Like Under New Law:
• September 18th - ABSENTEE BALLOTS COULD ALREADY BE REQUESTED ON-LINE!
Absentee ballots can now be requested (https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/abrweb/) for the Nov. 2 special election to fill the 89th state House District seat, formerly held by Rep. Robert Goforth.
In addition to Sept. 18, which was the first day to request an absentee ballot via the State Board of Elections portal, other important dates include:
• October 4 – Last day to register to vote for the special election
• October 19 – Last day to request an absentee ballot via the State Board of Elections portal
• October 28, 29, 30 – In-Person Absentee voting BEGINS THIS WEEK!!! One can cast their vote in the Community Room (old courtroom in the old courthouse in McKee), Sand Gap Fire Department, and at Bond Baptist Fellowship Hall. Early voting will be available from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday (October 28th) and Friday (October 29th). On Saturday (October 30th) Early voting will be available from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.(noon).
The following Polling Locations will be Open on Election Day (Tuesday, November 02nd, 2021)
• Bond Baptist Fellowship Hall
• Sand Gap Fire Department
• McKee Courthouse
*Voters may vote at any of the listed locations that will be open on Election Day (November 02nd) from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Mail-in Absentee Ballot Process
• Unlike 2020, voters must have a qualifying reason to vote by mail-in absentee ballot. This method of voting is not available to the general public.
• Eligible voters must request their ballot via the State Board of Elections secure portal located at govoteky.com. Voters unable to use the portal should contact the county clerk for assistance at the numbers listed above.
• Eligible voters could request their ballot beginning on September 18, but must complete their request no later than October 19. The State Board of Elections portal will close at 11:59 pm on October 19.
• Voters may return their ballot via US mail.
• Mailed ballots must be received by 6pm on Election Day in order to be counted.
In-Person Absentee Process --- BEGINS THIS WEEK!!!!!
The passage of House Bill 574 in 2021 also changed the way in-person absentee voting occurs. Under the new law, all eligible voters may vote an absentee ballot, in-person, on the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before Election Day.
For this special election, in-person absentee voting will be held on Thursday, October 28th, Friday, October 29th, and Saturday, October 30th (see above).
County Clerk Contact Information about the 2021 Special Election:
Jackson County Clerk: 108 Courthouse Square, PO Box 339, McKee, KY 40447-0339
Phone: (606) 287-7800; Email: donald.moore@ky.gov
