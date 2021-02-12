Inell Gabbard, better known to many as “Granny Mother” was born March 12, 1942 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at her daughter’s residence in London, at the age of 78. She was the daughter of the late Raleigh & Maxieleane Smith.
Inell is survived by two daughters, Carrie Tillery of Annville and Tracy (Terry) Reed of London; sister, Iva Dean Sutton of McKee and brother, Gary (Erma) Smith of McKee. She was blessed to be called “Granny Mother” by her grandchildren, Deza Rey (Jason) Murphy, Liz (Chris) Marcum, Rachel (Chris) McQueen, Johnathan (Cathorne)Reed, Terae (Andrew) Baker, Dottie (Andrew) Jackson and James Cart Tillery and by her great grandchildren, Kyla Strunk, Kenzley Caldwell, Layne Cooper Marcum, Rhema McQueen, Ephriam McQueen, Harper Marcum, Aamoriah McQueen, Nolan Reed, Selah McQueen and Torah McQueen.
In addition to her parents, Inell was also preceded in death by her husband, Virgil David Gabbard; son in law Kenny Tillery; her special friend, Lorainne Potter and her father and mother in law, Virgil & Alma Gabbard.
Inell was a member of the War Fork Holiness Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Reed and Bro. B.J. McKinney officiating. Burial to follow in the Pilgrams Rest Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chris Marcum, Chris McQueen, Jason Murphy, Chris Coomer, Denzel Oliver and Leonard Isaacs. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.