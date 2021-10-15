Information on the Memorial Service on October 16, 2021 at the Jackson County Veterans Memorial on McCammon Ridge Rd beginning at 10:00 am. Traffic will be affected throughout the day and if at all possible avoid travel near the McCammon Ridge Rd and Main Street junction. Please use McCammon to JCHS Rd to access Highway 421. As of current, we are planning to leave the Jackson County Veterans Memorial at 2:30 pm to begin the procession to the burial site. Again the burial service will be private (family only) due to limited parking areas. Please feel free to use 421 and 89N to watch the procession and show support for this hero.
Info on Memorial Service for WWII Veteran Pfc Berton McQueen
