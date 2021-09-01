Ivermectin has been making the news lately regarding its potential use as a preventative and a treatment for COVID-19. In an effort to provide our readers with reliable information I reviewed the current status of this medicine regarding its use for COVID-19.
Ivermectin is a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved antiparasitic drug that is used to treat several neglected tropical diseases, including onchocerciasis, helminthiases, and scabies. It is also being evaluated for its potential to reduce the rate of malaria transmission by killing mosquitoes that feed on treated humans and livestock. For these indications, ivermectin has been widely used and is generally well tolerated. Ivermectin is not approved by the FDA for the treatment of any viral infection.
While there are studies looking into the drug’s effectiveness, there is insufficient evidence for the COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel (the Panel) to recommend either for or against the use of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19. Results from adequately powered, well-designed, and well-conducted clinical trials are needed to provide more specific, evidence-based guidance on the role of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19.
Ivermectin has been shown to inhibit the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in cell cultures. However, studies suggest that achieving the plasma concentrations necessary for the antiviral efficacy detected in vitro would require administration of doses up to 100-fold higher than those approved for use in humans. There are two grades of Ivermectin: one grade for veterinary use (much higher concentration) and one grade for human use (much lower concentration). Ingesting the veterinary grade of ivermectin poisons the intestine and results in vomiting and diarrhea. Many people that have ingested the veterinary grade of ivermectin (thinking they are going to cure their COVID-19) expel pieces of their intestinal lining due to the poisoning. These pieces of intestine are often mistakenly called “rope worms” and confused with parasites. However, these expulsions are not worms at all. They are pieces of necrotic or dead intestinal lining. They are indicators that serious damage has been done to the intestines.
Since the last revision of this section of the COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines, the results of several randomized trials and retrospective cohort studies of ivermectin use in patients with COVID-19 have been published in peer-reviewed journals or have been made available as manuscripts ahead of peer review. Some clinical studies showed no benefits or worsening of disease after ivermectin use, whereas others reported shorter time to resolution of disease manifestations that were attributed to COVID-19, greater reduction in inflammatory marker levels, shorter time to viral clearance, or lower mortality rates in patients who received ivermectin than in patients who received comparator drugs or placebo.
However, most of these studies had incomplete information and significant methodological limitations, which make it difficult to exclude common causes of bias. These limitations and biases include:
- The sample size of most of the trials was small.
- Various doses and schedules of ivermectin were used.
- Some of the randomized controlled trials were open-label studies in which neither the participants nor the investigators were blinded to the treatment arms.
- Patients received various concomitant medications (e.g., doxycycline, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, zinc, corticosteroids) in addition to ivermectin or the comparator drug. This confounded the assessment of the efficacy or safety of ivermectin.
- The severity of COVID-19 in the study participants was not always well described.
- The study outcome measures were not always clearly defined.
Most of the studies looking into use for Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment have significant limitations, the Panel cannot draw definitive conclusions on the clinical efficacy of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19. Results from adequately powered, well-designed, and well-conducted clinical trials are needed to provide further guidance on the role of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19.
Short answer on Use of Ivermectin as a COVID-19 Treatment
The FDA issued a warning in April 2020 that Ivermectin intended for use in animals should not be used to treat COVID-19 in humans. In July 2021 an article published in National Library of Medicine by Popp et al stated, “Ivermectin, an antiparasitic agent used to treat parasitic infestations, inhibits the replication of viruses in vitro. However, based on the current very low- to low-certainty evidence, we are uncertain about the efficacy and safety of ivermectin used to treat or prevent COVID-19. The completed studies are small and few are considered high quality. Several studies are underway that may produce clearer answers in review updates. Overall, the reliable evidence available does not support the use ivermectin for treatment or prevention of COVID-19 outside of well-designed randomized trials.”
