Jailer Brian Gabbard has confirmed that an inmate "walked away from work release today" in the Annville area. So far efforts to locate the inmate has been unsuccessful.
Jailer Gabbard identified the escaped inmate as "Don Johnson" and characterized the inmate as "One of the hardest working inmates we have. He just made a bad decision."
According to information available on JailTracker, Johnson is incarcerated for charges of "receiving stolen property under $10,000 and possession of uncontrolled substance (methamphetamine). Johnson is listed as being from Middlesboro, KY.
Residents in the area should be aware that efforts to locate the inmate are ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.