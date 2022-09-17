Input sought on the future of Jackson County
The Jackson County Development Association and the Cumberland Valley Area Development District would like public Input to revise the Jackson County Strategic Plan and the CVADD Regional Plan. Your input will form the vision and goals shaping the growth for Jackson County for year to come.
The Jackson County Development Association and the Cumberland Valley ADD are asking you to please go online and fill out this survey by Sept 20th: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WP6BSYC
This survey will be used to shape our county and region. Spread the word and forward this survey to all who have an interest in the future of Jackson County.
If you want to be involved with final Jackson County Strategic Plan outcome, please contact Judy Schmitt at jctec@prtcnet.org to get involved.
The Jackson County Development Association thanks you for our help and concern for the future development of Jackson County. We appreciate your thoughts and ideas of what Jackson County should look like in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.