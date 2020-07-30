rac·on·teur /rakˌänˈtər,-ən-/
noun
a person who tells anecdotes in a skillful and amusing way.
“Is that rifle loaded?” I was about ten years old as I nodded toward the ‘03 Springfield leaned in the corner of Uncle Delbert Marcum’s garage. He continued cracking hickory nuts as he snapped, “Of course it’s loaded! Wouldn’t be any good if it wasn’t, would it?” I am so thankful my sainted Mother made sure I visited with my extended family as a boy. Many a day has since been well spent with older family and friends; learning from their tales about long gone local characters, history, or human nature in general. I was taught the art of storytelling by some of the best.
With this column, I hope to carry on the local tradition of telling a good tale. So what’s a reader to expect? I intend to focus upon five different areas for this post: Man-at-Arms, History, Arts & Leisure, Woodcraft, and Current Events.
In the tradition of the late LTC Jeff Cooper, I will endeavor to promote the skills of the man-at-arms specifically in the domains of training, mindset, legal considerations, and hardware. A student and teacher of the past, I will look at history from here in Kentucky, United States, and the wider Western World. From time to time we will consider the idle hour pursuits of literature, film, and music. The subject of woodcraft will include looks at preparing for emergencies, basic survival skills, hunting/fishing, and kit reviews. Finally, my current events commentaries may touch upon local, state, national, or world events of note.
I look forward to our readers’ feedback.
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “Notes”)
