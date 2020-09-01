Jackson County Sun Breaking News.jpg

Law enforcement officials at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have no idea what kind of tangled situation they may find themselves in when they answer a call to investigate a possible crime. The crime they think they are out to investigate may only serve to point them toward other crimes they discover during the process. In a recent case, an investigation that began as an alleged kidnapping evolves into charges of heroin dealing and car theft. Check out this week's Jackson County Sun for more details!! On stands Wednesday, September 02, 2020!! 

