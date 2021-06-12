Irene Lucy Hurst was born December 23, 1934 and departed this life May 29, 2021 at the Marcum Wallace Hospital in Irvine, Kentucky being 87 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Tommy and Doris Adkins Powell.
Irene is survived by two children Malcom Powell and Sheila Mays also by the following grandchildren; Michael Christopher Mays, Johnny B. Mays, Debbie Marie Mays, Samantha Powell and Debbie Cooper and by three great grandchildren; Robert Edwards, Drake Edwards and Braxton Edwards.
Graveside services for Irene Lucy Hurst 11:00 A.M. Wednesday June 2, 2021 at the Murphy Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Carpenter officiating.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
