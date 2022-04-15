Irene (McKinney) Steele was born June 11, 1960 in Jackson County and departed this life Friday, April 1, 2022 in Richmond at the age of 61. She was the daughter of the late Earl & Sylvia Jean (Smith) McKinney.
Irene is survived by two sons, James Greg McKinney and Shawn McKinney. She is also survived by two sisters, Anna Goodman and Donna Sue McKinney. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Tyler McKinney, Adalee King and Caleb McKinney.
In addition to her parents, Irene was also preceded in death by her son, Keith “Shorty” McKinney and by three sisters, Teresa Colon, Christine McKinney and Twyla Katherine McKinney.
Graveside service 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Macedonia Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
