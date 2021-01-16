Irene Montgomery was born July 27, 1926 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Laurel Hgts. Nursing Home in London, being 94 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Frank & Eva (Hurst) Wilson.
Irene was united in marriage to Robert H. Montgomery on January 30, 1941 and to this union was born two children, Carolyn Sue Botner and her husband Bill of London and Kent Montgomery and his wife Karon of London. She is also survived a brother, Frank Wilson Jr. of London and by three sisters, Lennie Faye Spurlock of Lexington, Beulah Hughes of McKee and Flora Wright of Connersville, IN. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Irene was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Montgomery and by two sisters, Patty Gabbard and Lois Spurlock.
Graveside service 1:00 PM Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Montgomery & Lee Cemetery in Tyner with Bro. Gary Farmer officiating. Pallbearers Brian Botner, Huston Robinson, Eli Reams, Matthew Hinkle, Jon Lovin, Montgomery Whitis and William Gibbs. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
