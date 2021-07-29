Splash Pad? It is a possibility? I recently attended a City Council Meeting to discuss this very idea. During the last few weeks, we have been discussing this potential project. We have looked at site locations, talked to surrounding Counties and Cities, looked into equipment pricing, went through maintenance and operation procedures and tried to find the best scenario for this project. McKee is the County seat and is the most centrally located spot for this type of project. We want this to be a positive thing for Jackson County if we can build it, so in order to do that we would need to make it the easiest accessible. The City of McKee not only has the best location, they also have employees certified in the chemical application that it would require for this type of recreational project. This project would ultimately be a joint project between the City and the County and we would be looking at the availability of the American Rescue Act money to provide the cost of the instillation of the splash pad. A joint Resolution as well as an Interlocal Agreement between the City and County, would be necessary for the project if we moved forward with it. As far as we know from what we understand by the guidance put out by the Federal Government for the use of the American Rescue Act Funds, this looks to be an allowable expense but we will need further clarification before I present it to the Fiscal Court for a vote. When it comes to a Revenue source that we have not seen or are not familiar with, it is best to take extra measures to ensure we are spending it on what’s allowable. A splash pad is in no way a guarantee but we will work hard to make it a possibility. It does excite me that we have found a possible project that could be a great joint venture for the City and County as well as spark some enthusiasm among our citizens. Our County could use something for our families to enjoys. This could be the project to do just that. Again, this is not a guarantee but we hope to see it happen.
The Construction of the new section of Kentucky 30 in the Tyner area has a lot of truck traffic on the roads. This will be the case until the road is completed sometime next year. I want to remind motorist to take extra time when commuting, especially when school starts back in a couple weeks. The more vehicles on the road, the more possibility for an accident to occur. If we receive a complaint on trucks, we reach out to the Contractor as well as make law enforcement aware. We want everyone to be as safe as possible while traveling our roads. I look for other areas of construction on our highways this year too. This is all something to keep in mind while traveling, either everyday or as needed. Please take extra time to be safe and look out for the safety of others.
In a few weeks the Jackson County Fair will host its first events of 2021. We are excited and looking forward to the upcoming fair and pray that all goes well and that everyone enjoys their hometown. I expect visitors from other communities here as the Fair is one of the biggest tourism events we have. The lineup of entertainment is great and expectations are high. The Fair Board is working hard to ensure everything is covered and our citizens are safe. We are of high hopes that the recent Covid surge tapers off before the Fair but we will be prepared for whatever comes along. The vast majority of events are outdoors which does make things somewhat easier when dealing with this type of sickness. We will look at things weekly and I am confident that the Fair Board will be ready for whatever challenge is presented and pray that all is well with our upcoming Fair. Have a Blessed week.
