Isaac “Sonny” Welch, Jr., age 82 of Lancaster, passed away at his home on Monday, June 22, 2020.
Sonny was born in Woodford County to the late Isaac and Martha Susan Wilson Welch. He was a retired heavy equipment operator.
He is survived by his loving wife Mae Isaacs Welch; two sons, Mike (Sandy Corder) Welch and Mark (Loretta) Welch; one brother, Ed Welch; one sister, Fannie Mae Powell; two grandchildren, Cheyenne Nunn and Emily Welch; and one great grandson, Bennett Nunn.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Claude Ray Welch, and one sister, Phyllis Morris.
Funeral services will be 2pm, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home in Berea with Gerald Maupin and Roger Witt officiating. Burial will follow in the Wilson Cemetery in Sand Gap. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will be live streamed for those who are not able to attend. Please be aware of social distancing guidelines when attending services
