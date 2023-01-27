Playgrounds echo laughter. Groups form lines, watching and listening intently, obeying the commands of a fellow student during rigorous rounds of ‘Follow the Leader’ and ‘Simon Says.’ The innocence of the children is a beautiful sight complemented by naivete; the boys and girls are oblivious that the simple child’s play is really character and leadership intuition natural to mankind. In the future, those playing these games will supervise factory shifts, run for public office, and/or lead their homes. The world, the community, and our home need these leaders and they need to be worth following. It matters.
Volumes have been written on the topic of leadership. A biography is not written to prove leadership tactics, but they often tell the story of a formidable leader from the perspective of people who bore the consequences. In every account, leadership requires sacrifice. The best leaders have likely learned what “not to do” the hard way.
Leadership is the action driven quality of leading others. It is the sacrifice of time and effort to inspire, motivate, and influence others for the common good. Sacrifice is required of the leader as they have not been elevated by their peers to a life of ease but action and greater responsibility. Leadership begins at the front of the line with an integral individual resolved to send his team nowhere he will not go first. The leader is personal with his crew, knowledgeable of their strengths and weaknesses, fears and needs, family and personal life.
General George Washington held his army together by enduring a brutal winter with his men at Valley Forge in 1777, erecting his canvas tent in the midst of his men in harsh conditions, with meager rations, and rampant sickness. General Curtis Lemay subjected himself to the ganders of anti-aircraft fire insisting on piloting the lead B-17 in front of his men in World War II. I once witnessed a Kentucky State Police Captain don his gray fatigues in late summer heat to beat bushes with his Troopers in the search for a missing person. I recently trekked five miles of hazardous mountain terrain with a lady from Wolf County SAR as our team lead. She was motivating, driven, knowledgeable, and the team of ten searchers would have followed her where a mountain goat would not.
Leadership matters. Our decisions and especially our actions are capable of depleting or solidifying the morale of our team. Leaders volunteer for the dangerous and menial tasks. Leaders arrive early and leave late. Leaders get dirty with the team on the Saturday night callout. Leadership done right is a tremendous sacrifice, not an appointment of ease. A formidable leader could lead their team to the gates of a perceived hell armed with a garden hose and win. The business, team, or shift left in the tracks of your past forever illustrate how you stewarded your time in lead. It matters.
