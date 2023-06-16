A wise middle-aged carpenter turned on the water spigot with a scraping tool in one hand and a used paint roller in the other. He commenced to cleaning that paint roller methodically and carefully. A steady steam of milky white paint and water fingered towards the drain. The stream eventually began to clear, and the roller restored its natural tannish hue. I knew at seventeen that rollers were cheap, a three pack could be bought under five bucks. “How come you go through the trouble of cleaning that roller?” I inquired. He smirked as he answered, willing to share his wisdom. “I learned a long time ago that it is not what you make, its what you save.”
That carpenter had run jobsites for fifty plus years. He possessed a library archive of blueprints and photo albums which narrated his life’s creative work. He had constructed half a million-dollar homes with artistic finesse. His notation in the prints testified to the forethought, planning, and analysis he was capable of. He had made money and raised a great family. His earned wealth would be unrecognized by his modest lifestyle, which I respected. He had simple pleasers, a small but suitable home, and he drove an old pick up truck which he had taken care of.
Wealth, money, property, possessions, skills, knowledge: such things did not make the man. The ability to buy a brand new pack of paint rollers for the next job did not make it wise. In his experience, the second and third use on a roller was better anyway. Any man can make a pale full of money, flaunt it, and live with an empty pale at the end of the work week. Pride and desire can have us living an upper class life with little moral or ethical class at all. Humility, in contrast is not content with what is spent, but what is saved, because what is saved can be given, shared, or used for a greater good later.
I quickly realized that wise carpenter was not concerned with just paint rollers. He is always most generous with what he has, especially his wisdom. His wisdom transcends any jobsite. It’s not what we make, it’s what we save.
