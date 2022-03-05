No one expects you to spend every hour of every day here in Jackson County. It has become a way of life to travel outside of our community for multiple reasons. Though I have written columns in the past endorsing everyone to shop local, I find myself spending time in other communities. Whether it be visiting family, healthcare, church, or anything else, I am like everyone else. And you can’t find it all in Jackson County. I still think shopping local is extremely important when we can. Things sometimes can be cheaper, but everything is not always better in larger cities like London, Berea, or Richmond, or other larger communities for that matter. We have multiple businesses that can outdo many larger-scale operations. Maybe not in cost, but in craftsmanship and quality. But that isn’t what my random thoughts are pondering on today.
One thing I have noticed in other communities is the pride they take in who they are. Strike up a conversation with them, and you will see rather quickly they believe in their community. They will be sporting their school spirit by wearing the local school colors even in the off-season. They will be bragging about new local shopping even if it is out of someone’s home, and suggest you give them a shot. They will invite you to their church to enjoy a sermon and fellowship. They live in and love their community for what it is. And if you are not careful, they will convince you to come to do the same. Many times during these same conversations, you will get “There is nothing in Jackson County. Why would you want to live there?” And oftentimes, your only response is “It’s home,” But it should be so much more than that.
“Jackson County has never been anything, and will never be anything” is quoted in our community way too often by our fellow citizens. And it never will with that attitude. In the early 2000’s Jackson County lost its biggest employer, Midsouth Electronics. Midsouth employed hundreds of people, allowing people to not only shop locally but work locally as well. No, I am not dismissing the efforts of those like Teleworks USA who have taken advantage of PRTC’s fast high-speed internet connection, to bring many work-at-home positions to Jackson County. But like any other job, not everyone is cut out for that type of labor. Many have found themselves looking into other communities for work, and finding it easier to shop, and live somewhere else.
Now is the time to get it out of our heads that “Jackson County has never been anything, and will never be anything”. Now is the time to look around, and see the potential our community has. Tourism is our last frontier. Tourism isn’t about giving us something to do but giving the world a reason to visit our community and spend their hard-earned dollar with us. Creating jobs and creating businesses. And with the new section of Highway 30 completed, we have yet another opportunity to draw more people in than ever before. How many people have you seen on Facebook checking in at a restaurant in Booneville? The people of Booneville are willing to visit your community too. Along with other communities. Take a little bit of pride in who you are Jackson County. If not for yourself, but for the generations to come. It’s time we take Pride again in who we are. We are all doing better when we are all doing better.
