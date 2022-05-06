Ivan Isaacs of Tyner, KY was born January 3, 1941, in Jackson County, KY and departed this life Thursday, April 28, 2022, at his residence, being 81 years of age. He was the son of the late Solan & Tressie (Pearson) Isaacs.
Ivan is survived by the following children, Robby (Tanda) Isaacs and Becky (Byron) Hisel; grandchildren, Wesley (Morgan) Isaacs, Katie (Jared) Spurlock, Cody Isaacs and Taylor (Dakota) McQueen; great grandchildren, Maggie, Nelley & Saydee Isaacs, Cole & Jax Spurlock, Cason, Kalli & Creed McQueen. He is also survived by a special companion, Lois McQueen and her daughter, Angie Tillery; by his siblings, Ed (Sue Carol), Billy Joe (Shirley), Dwight (Edith), and Jerry (Trish) Isaacs, Marcie Harrison, Shelia (Jim) Powers, Georgia (Mark) Wagner, Judy (Dempsey) Lainhart; by his sister in laws, Lorene & Wilma Isaacs and by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ivan was preceded in death by the following brothers, Glendon, Raleigh, Chester, Russell, & Tom Isaacs and by a brother-in-law, Pune Harrison.
Ivan was of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning and growing flowers. Some of our favorites were his fried apples pies and apple butter.
Funeral service will be 3:00 PM Monday, May 2, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Smith officiating. Burial to follow in the Reynolds Cemetery. Pallbearers: Wesley Isaacs, Cody Isaacs, Ricky Isaacs, Dakota McQueen, Charlie Brown, Freddy Adkins, Joe Duncan and Al Tillery. Honorary pallbearers: Giles Isaacs, Forester Isaacs, Gordon Hisel, Pud Turner, Billy Lakes, Ermil Reffett, Jared Spurlock, Eddie Marks, Rick McQueen, Lucas McQueen, Jeff Bingham and Byron Hisel. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
