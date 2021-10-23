Ivard Eugene Pearson, 88, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly October 16, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Pearson was born October 4, 1933, in Jackson County, Kentucky, the son of Luther and Ethel Adkins Pearson.
He retired from Reliance Electric after many years of service.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place and there are no services planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the Pearson family at barkesweaverglick.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.