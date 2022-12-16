J.B. Miller was born October 13, 1968 in Clay County and departed this life Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington at the age of 54. He was the son of Louise McQueen and the late Jackie Miller.
In addition to his mother, J.B. is also survived by his fiancé, Celina Farrington and by two sons, Josh Miller of Annville and Matthew Nicholas of Gray Hawk. Other survivors include his siblings, Johnny Miller, Ricky Miller, Faye Pennington, Charlene (Carl Joe) Truett, Sue (Willard) McQueen and Bonnie Moore all of Annville, Mark McGeorge of Gray Hawk and Margaret (Daniel) Estes and Darlene Wilson both of Tyner. He was blessed with four grandchildren.
J.B. was a member of the Echo Valley Church of Christ in London.
Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Liberty Cemetery with Bro. Doug Wilson officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
