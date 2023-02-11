In Memoriam of J.R. Boggs
James R. (J.R.) Boggs departed this life January 30, 2023.
J.R. is survived by two daughters, Debra (Clay) Pittman of Moores Creek, KY and Sherry (James) Wilson of Tyner, KY as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Eva Jane (Denver) Jones of London KY and one brother, Keith Boggs or Carrolton, KY
J.R. was preceded in death by his wife, Arvulla Murray, his parents, Arthur and Alice Caldwell Boggs, and by ten brother and sisters. (7) brothers: Rufus, Jesse, Ed, Melvin, Marcus, Bobby and Bishop Boggs; and (3) sisters: Hassie Watkins, Ulla Alleshouse and Wanda Sue Dalton.
J.R. was raised on Moores Creek and lived all of his life there except for two years he spent in the military and he was so proud of his service to his country. J.R. and Arvulla farmed and had a dairy farm that they were very proud of.
J.R. was active in several community agencies and activities and served on the boards of Jackson County Farm Bureau, Jackson County Southern States, Jackson County Bee Keepers Association and Kentucky Dairymen’s Association as well as various others.
He will be missed.
A Celebration of Life service with military last rites will beheld in remembrance of J.R. Boggs a the Reflection Center Building on the old Annville Institute Campus in Annville, Jackson County, KY at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023. Everyone is invited. For directions call James Alleshouse (606-364-5963) or Vernon and Caroly Garland (606-364-5552) or Eva Jane Jones (606-864-7020.)
